Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has commisserated with the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi over the death of his elder brother, Charles (Dede) Amaechi.

In a statement issued in Port Harcourt today, Governor Wike described the demise of the deceased as a great loss not only to the family but the entire State.

He prayed God to grant the Minister and his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Paulinus Nsirim

Commissioner for Information and Communications

June 13, 2020