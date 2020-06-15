DELTA GOVT DISTRIBUTES 760 SETS OF FURNITURE TO THREE SCHOOLS

Delta State Government has distributed 760 sets of furniture to three public secondary schools in the state in continuation of the distribution exercise which began in March this year.

The State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, represented by an Assistant Director in the Department of Planning, Research and Statistics, Mrs. Clementina Ojumah, led a team that inspected the chairs and tables in the three schools.

Dore Numa College, Warri, Warri South Local Government Area, received 300 students’ tables and chairs, 20 tables and 20 chairs for teachers, Hussey College, Warri, Warri South Local Government Area, got 250 students’ tables and chairs, 20 tables and 20 chairs for teachers, and

Naifor Island Secondary School, Naifor Island, Warri South West Local Government Area, also received 150 students’ tables and chairs, 20 tables and 20 chairs for teachers.

The Principal of Dore Numa College, Comrade Ejoh Dimas, and the Secretary of the community, Mr. Godwin Oburoh, conducted the inspection team round the classrooms and halls where the items have been assigned.

At Hussey College, the Principal, Mrs. Margaret Oputu, and the Chairman of the community, Mr. Patrick Ikolo, did the same, while the Principal of Naifor Island Secondary School, Mr. Oporoza Saibakumo, the Secretary of the community, Mr. Godfrey Okpe, and the Chief Inspector of Education in Warri South West Local Government, Miss Eduvie Anuma, conducted the team round.

The distribution exercise continues throughout the state.