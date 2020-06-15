Zulum’s 326 Projects: BORNO LAWMAKERS AMAZED AT CONSTITUENCIES, ASSEMBLY SPEAKER REVEALS

***ASSEMBLY PASSED 10 BILLS TO SUPPORT GOV ZULUM

Members of the Borno State assembly were amazed by “countless projects” sited in their constituencies by Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, Speaker Abdulkarim Lawan has said.

Lawan, in a statement issued Sunday, reacted to announcement by the state executive, unveiling 326 capital projects and 49 programmes and policies being executed by Zulum in one year. Borno’s SSG gave breakdown of the projects on Saturday.

Corroborating the SSG’s announcement, Speaker Lawan said in addition to passing 10 executive bills and appropriating funds for the Governor, lawmakers had undertaken series of oversights in their respective constituencies all round Borno state and they were more than impressed by Zulum’s countless projects.

“As you know, it is our job as legislature, to appropriate funds for the executive and to oversight them. After approving funds, our members have done oversights and have been visiting their constituencies. We are highly impressed by the countless projects across the state. Zulum’s performance is extraordinary” Lawan said.

… Assembly passed 10 bills to support Zulum

Speaker Lawan explained in the statement, that as part of support, the Borno assembly has since passed 10 bills brought by Governor Zulum’s led executive which established new policies and institutions of government.

“In the discharge of our duties and in support of Governor Zulum led executive, the state assembly has passed bills which created the security trust fund, education trust fund, contributory health insurance scheme, the Geographic Information Services, sustainable development and humanitarian response agency, while amended some laws on public procurement, the state university, polytechnic, road maintenance and state independent electoral commission, all of which help in moving the state forward under Zulum’s sound leadership” the speaker said.