DELTA REPS CAUCUS PLEDGES COMMITMENT TO OKOWA’S FIGHT AGAINST INSECURITY, COVID-19

Members of the Delta State Caucus in the House of Representatives have pledged to work with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in the fight against insecurity in parts of the state as well as Coronavirus pandemic.

The group made the pledge today in Government House Asaba while speaking with newsmen shortly after a meeting with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

The leader of the Caucus and minority leader of the House of Representatives, Hon Ndudi Elumelu said they were making efforts towards ensuring that security was beefed up in communities where herdsmen had made it difficult for farmers to access their farms in this planting season.

Hon Elumelu said the visit afforded them opportunity to commend the governor for his developmental efforts and steps taken to keep the state on track despite the debilitating effects of Covid -19 on the global economy as well as commiserate with him on the death of some prominent Deltans including Hon Joyce Overah, Retired Major General John Obada,Chief Tom Amioku and Mrs Victoria Avwomakpa.

On the issue of Covid -19, the Minority leader called on Nigerians to obey all precautionary measures despite the easing of the lockdown to avoid spike as the virus has the ability to claim more lives if measures to check its spread were not obeyed.

Others who spoke including Honourable Ben Igbakpa,Hon Efe Afe,Hon Ossai Nicholas Ossai,and Hon Victor Nwokolo said they would partner the Governor and other stakeholders in ensuring that development took the centre stage in addition to putting measures in place to curtail the spread of Covid-19.

They commended residents of the state for their understanding during the period of total lockdown and reminded them of the need to be cautious in observing all rules that would put a stop to the spread of the virus.