Edo 2020: WE’LL ABIDE BY GOVT’S DIRECTIVES ON COVID-19, IN CONDUCT OF GUBER PRIMARY – Edo PDP

The Edo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has applauded Governor Godwin Obaseki’s developmental strides in the various sectors of the state.

The Chairman, Edo PDP, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi gave the commendation after inspecting facilities at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, ahead of the party’s forthcoming primary election scheduled to hold on June 19th 2020.

Addressing journalists at the stadium, the state PDP chairman expressed appreciation to the governor for approving the use of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium for the conduct of the party’s primary election.

He noted that the PDP is very impressed with the transformation of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, adding, “We are going ahead with our preparations and on the 19th of June, we are coming here to do what we know how to do best, and we will do it peacefully.

“We have 2,100 delegates. The stadium has a capacity for 15,000; so as you can see, we are going to maintain social distancing. We will abide by the rules and regulations as contained in the Gazette by the state.

The commendation was contained in a statement issued by its publicity secretary, Mr. Chris Nehikhare, who said their decision to apply for the venue was in compliance with the extant COVID-19 regulation in the State.

According to Nehikhare in the statement, “Edo PDP is pleased to report that His Excellency, Governor Godwin Obaseki has granted approval for our party to use the Samuel Ogbemudia Staduim for our Governorship Primaries.

“As a law abiding party and in compliance with the extant COVID-19 Regulations in the State, we applied for use of the stadium in line with Regulation 2(2) of the Dangerous Disease (Emergency Prevention) Supplementary Regulation dated 22nd May, 2020 (gazetted vide Gazette No. 20 vol. II ),” he stated.

Edo State PDP will use the Indirect Primary method to conduct it’s governorship primary, while the APC National Working Committee (NWC) has already announced that it will use the Direct Method to conduct it’s own gubernatorial primary.

A Direct primary is a system where all the registered members of the party openly vote for who they want to be the flag-bearer of their party. Direct method involves every registered party member like in a general election.

The Indirect primary, on the other hand, is where only delegates are involved, a representative type of voting. The Indirect Method is a Delegates election.