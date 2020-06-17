Oshiomhole’s Suspension: APC NWC ANNOUNCES AILING SEN. AJIMOBI AS ACTING NAT. CHAIRMAN

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has named former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, as the party’s Acting National Chairman, following the Appeal Court ruling that upheld the suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as substantive Chairman.

Senator Ajimobi is currently battling with Covid-19 as well as an attendant health complications after he tested positive for a second time in two weeks, having been moved from his home to a private facility for treatment. He is said to be suffering from an underlying health complication regular with men and reportedly fell into coma, following a successful lung surgery on Monday.

Posting on their verified social media Twitter handle the APC’ National Publicity Secretary Lanre Issa-Onilu wrote:

“The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) received the news indicating the Appeal Court has upheld the suspension of the Party’s National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole by an FCT High Court pending the determination of the substantive suit.

“Guided by advice from the Party’s legal department in line with the provisions of Section 14.2. (iii) of the Party’s constitution, the Deputy National Chairman (South), Sen. Abiola Ajimobi will serve as the Party’s Acting National Chairman.

“According to Section 14.2. (iii),of the APC constitution, the Deputy National Chairman, North/South “Shall act as the National Chairman in the absence of the National Chairman from his zone”.