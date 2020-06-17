Politics: ESISO INAUGURATES STANDING DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE OF DELTA PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party PDP Chairman Delta State, Olorogun Barr Kingsley Esiso, has inaugurated the state standing Disciplinary Committee.

While inaugurating the committee, Esiso charged them to carry out their responsibility in line with the party’s constitution stating that a lot of events in the past by some leaders of party have put the party in bad light.

He stated as a state working committee we decided to at all times apply the persuasive instrument in handling issues of the party relating to the entire working committee and members of the party and some of our members have decided to take our approach for granted.

Because we believe that the instrument of persuasion is very important in our daily activities that’s why at every given time we have decided not to use the stick on members but have applied persuasion but that does not give members the privilege to abuse the opportunity.

Responding on behalf of members of the committee Rt. Hon. Barr. Lovette Idisi thanked the Chairman of the Party Olorogun Barr Kingsley Esiso and the party leadership for finding them worthy to serve at this time.

He promised his committee shall discharge its assigned functions without fear or favour and to the best of their ability.

Those inaugurated into the state disciplinary committee are:

1. Rt. Hon. Barr. Lovette Idisi (Chairman)

2. Rt. Hon. Barr. Evelyn Oboro – Member

3. Chief, Hon. Itiako Constantine Ikpokpo – Member

4. Deacon Moses Iduh – Member

5. Chief Julius Takeme – Member

6. Barr. Andrew Orugbo – Member

7. Barr. Bridget Anyafulu – Secretary

One of the first tasks of the newly inaugurated disciplinary committee, is to investigate the allegations that led to the one month suspension of former Delta Assembly Deputy Speaker, Hon. Friday Osanebi and report back to the party leadership in two weeks.