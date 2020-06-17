RIVERS GOVT COMMENDS OMEGA POWER MINISTRIES (OPM) EMPOWERMENT SCHEME

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike says his administration will continue to partner organisations that are committed to youth empowerment.

Making this disclosure in a statement, Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, said that Governor Wike gave the assurance while commissioning the new site of the Nyesom Wike Skill Acquisition Centre built by the Omega Power Ministries OPM, located at Aluu in Ikwerre Local Government Area, on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

Represented by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Engr. Emeka Woke, Governor Wike stated that efficient social services and critical infrastructure are being provided by the government for the people.

Such efforts, he said, have also included the creation of opportunities for youths to acquire new skills and become economically self reliant.

The governor commended OPM for deliberately rehabilitating street urchins and making them useful citizens.

“We attach importance to human capital development and what you are doing is complementing government effort. We have no option than to partner with your ministry because we know you are ready to serve mankind.

“We will identify with you always. Let me also acknowledge your support to government during this COVID-19 period,” he added.

General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries , Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere said the Skill Acquisition Centre established seven years ago has provided skills to 500 repentant youths who were involved in armed robbery, militancy and commercial sex .

He pledged that OPM would continue to complement government’s effort towards ridding the streets of criminals, and providing idle youths with useful skills for a better life.