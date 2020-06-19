Birthday: YOUR SIMPLICITY, DISCIPLINE HAS GREATLY IMPACTED ON THE STATE, OCHOR TELLS DELTA SPEAKER

ASABA/Nigeria: Deputy Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Christopher Ochor Ochor has felicitated the Speaker, Rt. Hon Sherriff Oborevwori on the occasion of his birthday, on Friday, June 19, 2020.

The Deputy Speaker in a birthday wish to the Speaker, signed by his Press Secretary, Mr. Emmanuel Enebeli, on Thursday, June 18, 2020, commended the celebrant on his simplicity, discipline and service to God has greatly impacted on the state which he said has been exhibited in his leadership of the State Assembly, and transformed into the cordial relationship between the House Members and the Executive.

Ochor said because of the long existing relation between him, his family, Staff and the speaker, and members of the legislative arm, it is good celebrating him, because he is an achiever of his time.

He prayed for the celebration to be filled with joy and Peace.

“You have over the years played a vital role in the development of the state, especially in providing the needed law to develop our great state, you have endeared the two arms of government, Executive and Legislature to have a common purpose, and we wish that we, through your leadership of the house will continue to have that synergy for our government and people.

“As you Celebrate, my Family, my staff, and I, wish you good health, peace, greater performance and service to our dear State and humanity.”