Edo 2020: PDP GRANTS WAIVER TO OBASEKI, SHIFTS EDO GUBER PRIMARY TO THURSDAY JUNE 25

PRESS STATEMENT

Edo Guber: PDP Grants Waiver To Obaseki, Shifts Edo Primary to Thursday June 25

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) has granted waiver to Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki to contest the Edo governorship election primary.

The action of the NWC is pursuant to Section 29(2)(b) of the PDP constitution and in exercise of the powers of the National Executive Committee (NEC) under Section (50)(3)(b) of the PDP constitution.

The NWC in exercise of the above powers has ratified the application for waiver by the ward, local government and state executives of the party in Edo state and accordingly grants waiver to His Excellency Governor Godwin Obaseki to enable him contest the gubernatorial primary of the PDP.

Also the NWC has further shifted the Edo state governorship primary from an earlier slated date of Tuesday, June 23 to a new date of Thursday June 25, 2020.

The shift is again predicated on exigencies of party activities.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary

June 19, 2020

