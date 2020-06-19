ELUMELU SPEAKS ON IMPORTANCE OF LEGISLATIVE ARM IN REPRESENTATIVE DEMOCRACY

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu has stressed the importance of the Legislative Arm of the Local Government, describing it as the beacon of hope for the people as well as the symbol of representative democracy.

Hon Elumelu stated this in his address delivered during a special session of the Legislative Arm of Oshimili South Local Government Council in honor of past members of the Legislative arm and notable leaders of the Local Government area, held on Wednesday 17th June, 2020 at the Chamber of the Legislative arm, in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

The Minority Leader who was the Distinguished Special Guest of Honour at the event, said that representative democracy cannot be effective in any way without a legislative arm, with elected councilors who are truly the peoples representatives, adding that the legislature remains a perfect definition of democracy whereby Government at any level cannot be said to be effective and efficient without the input or participation of the people.

“It therefore means that the legislative arm is all about the people. As councillors of the Legislative Arm of a Local Government in Delta State and Nigeria in general, your ultimate priority is the interest of the people and nothing short of it. The basis for your being here through the mandate of the People are for the people.

“Your bills, motions, matters of urgent importance, your relationship with the Executive Chairman and other Members of the Executive Council, as well as the management and staff of the Local Government Council, should be geared toward the overall interest of the People whom you have sworn an oath to represent. It is a social contract that is sacrosanct.

“For those who are councillors now and for those of them who will eventually take over from you in the near future, the responsibilities of a councillor to the people are enormous and cannot be achieved in an atmosphere of rancor and bitterness.

“A situation where you fight yourselves because of leadership positions in the House or a situation where you engage the Executive Arm in an unending battle, has the potential of derailing your core responsibilities to the people.

“You must work with one another; there has to be cooperation, mutual understanding, corroboration between the Legislative Arm and the Executive, rather than antagonism, for your enormous responsibilities to the people to be achieve.

“It is all about mutual respect and understanding of the tenets of the rule of law as entrenched in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended. It is all about respect and regard for the people, it is all about delivery on the mandate given to us by the people. Respect for the rule of law means respect for the people. When the Chairman has respect for the rule of Law, the Leader and councillors will respect the Rule of Law, the People will be honoured and responsibilities to them will easily be achieved.

“Again, we must be reminded that as councillors, your mandate by the people was made possible by your party, hence the need to respect, regard and honour the party, just as the party will in turn respect the rule of law as regards your position as the representatives of the people, all geared towards responding to the yearnings, interest and aspirations of the generality of your constituents.

“Unity, Peace, humility, respect, transparency, sincerity and above all, the fear of God are critical elements inherent in the delivery on the enormous responsibility bestowed on you as a representative of the people,” the House of Reps Minority Leader stated.

Hon. Ndudi Elumelu who represents Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, also used the opportunity provided by the event which had both present and past councilors of the Oshimili South Local Government, as well as critical stakeholders in the Local Government area in attendance, to brief them on his activities for the past one year in the House of Representative.

He expressed his gratitude for the mandate given to him and said that his election would not have been possible without the instrumentality of the people through the mercy of God Almighty who he affirmed, ordained and destined him to be the representative of the people.

“My election, to the glory of God, was made very possible by the instrumentality of the people and I make bold to say, with all amount of humility and to the glory of God Almighty, who in his mercy ordained it, within this period of One year, I strove to be responsible, not only to the people of Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, but to Delta State and Nigeria as a whole”.

While recounting his activities and all that he has been able to do within a period of one year as a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Elumelu availed that his disposition and excellent relationship with all stakeholders has remained the key to the much he was able to accomplish.

“The People have continued to be the focal point of my representation in the House of Representatives and in all that I have done in terms of bills, motions, matters of urgent importance, robust relationship with the leadership of both houses of the National Assembly, as well as my Honourable and distinguished colleagues, excellent relationship with the Presidency and Ministries, Departments and other Agencies of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“I have remained loyal and steadfast in my relationship with our Great Party and its Leadership and ultimately the fear of God has continued to propel all my actions as a member of the House of Representatives,” the Minority leader stated.

He commended the legislative arm of Oshimili North Local Government for honouring and bringing past leaders of the Local Government together, saying that their experience would be beneficial not only to the legislative arm, but the entire segment of the local Government, even as he promised to be focused to continue to give the Federal Constituency a voice and capable representation in the House of Representatives.

“My great and wonderful people of Aniocha/Oshimili, as your representative at the National Assembly, I will not relent in my determination to assure the best comes to you, I will continue to show responsibility and I will continue to be your voice with a view to meeting your wishes and aspirations,” he said.

According to the items of activities listed in his address, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, under one year of his representation in the House of Representatives has been able to facilitated the employment of over 27 persons in various ministries, departments and Agencies of the Federal Government of Nigeria, even as over 300 persons have been given recommendation letters for employment to some of the ministries, departments and agencies.

Also under empowerment, over 242 persons were engaged as Personal Assistants across the Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency by the Minority leader, while he also facilitated the political appointment of 2 persons in the office of the Speaker of the House of Representatives

It was also noted that Hon. Elumelu within the period under review expanded over 45 Million Naira worth of food items which was distributed across the Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency to alleviate the effect of the Covid-19 Pandemic on the people.

In the Infrastructure sector, the representative of the people of Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency facilitated the provision and installations of Solar Street lights in Ogwashi uku in Aniocha South and Atuma in Oshimili North, facilitated relief materials from National Emergency Management Agency for flood victims at Oko and other neighbouring communities in Oshimili South Local Government Area and also facilitated the quick approval of relief materials for persons affected by Fire incident at the Ogbongonogo old Market through the National Emergency Management Agency.

Also noted was the Inclusion of many other projects for the Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency in the 2020 budget and they are waiting for implementation with the passage of the Budget.

On bills and motions, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu being a legislator par excellence is credited with over 12 bills and more than 14 motions.