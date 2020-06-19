PRESS RELEASE

Former Delta SSG Consoles Amioku, Obada’s Families

A former Secretary to the Delta State Government (SSG) Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay has empathized with the families of Chief Tom Amioku and Major General Esio Obada over their deaths.

Amioku, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Commissioner in the State, as well as General Obada, a former Federal Commissioner and Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU), died at the weekend.

Macaulay expressed shock at the demise of the two prominent sons of Delta State noting that they have contributed to the growth and development of the state and the country in general.

“Amioku was the archetypal gentleman in politics, always calm and calculated. Surely, he would be remembered for his role in stabilizing the polity in the state.

“Obada was a professional soldier to the core who rose to the pinnacle of his career in addition to being a traditional man, a community leader and a mobiliser of his people, the Urhobo nation.

“Obviously, their death is saddening and a great loss not just to their families but also to the Urhobo nation, the PDP family, the state and Nigeria,” he said.

Macaulay urged the families to take solace in the fact that the dead lived a fulfilled life, and prayed God Almighty to grant their loved ones the fortitude to bear the loss.

Signed:

Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay

Director General, Warri, Uvwie and Environs Development Agency (WUEDA)