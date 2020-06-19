Celebration, Delta News

FORMER DELTA SSG, MACAULAY, EXTOLS DELTA SPEAKER OBOREVWORI’S VIRTUES, AT HIS BIRTHDAY

Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Delta Assembly Speaker (l) and Comrade Ovuozuorie Macaulay, former Delta SSG

Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay, a former Secretary to the Delta State Government (SSG), has commended the demeanor, zeal and commitment of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori on his birthday anniversary.

He said in the commendation that the Speaker has exhibited an uncommon maturity, meekness and tact not only in his leadership of the state legislature but also in his mien as a politician and community leader.

He recalled that Oborevwori has been in the service of the people and the state till date, rising from a Councilor to the peak of the legislative arm of the state.

This he noted is no mean accomplishment and has accounted largely for the stability in the State Assembly since he emerged as Speaker in 2017.

“The Speaker is resilient, steadfast and a bundle of humility. In spite of the level he has attained, he has remained modest in his dealings with people,” he added.

As the Speaker marks his birthday, Macaulay wished him well and prayed that God will grant him divine health and more grace to contribute to the growth of the state and his people in particular.

Signed:

Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay
Director General, Warri, Uvwie and environs Development Agency (WUEDA)

