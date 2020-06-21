Edo APC 2020: OSHIOMHOLE REMAINS SUSPENDED, OSHAWO, ETSAKO WEST WARD 10 CHAIRMAN INSIST

PRESS RELEASE

EDO 2020: OSHIOMHOLE REMAINS SUSPENDED, WARD CHAIRMAN INSIST.

The Chairman of the All Progressive Congress APC in Ward 10, Etsako West Local Government, Mr Stephen Oshawo, has dismissed claims that the suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as a member of the party has been lifted.

“We are the Ward Executives and I am the Chairman that suspended Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and no other individual can usurp the powers of the Ward Chairman to lift a suspension that was collectively executed.

“Those who gathered at the house of the erstwhile National Chairman in Abuja to lift a suspension they were not part of, are only making their actions laughable and a mere academic exercise. The decision to suspend the National Chairman was taken at the Ward level and only the same ward can reverse same action,” Hon. Oshawo declared.

The Ward 10 Chairman warmed those parading themselves in Abuja as Etsako West Ward 10 executives, to get ready for the legal implications of their action.

“Abuja based politicians and members of the APC NWC can’t speak for us. Adams Oshiomhole remains suspended and can’t participate in the Edo State primary election.

“APC is drifting dangerously and our people are divided more than at any point in our history, with exception to the civil war period and all this is due to the autocratic leadership style of the suspended National Chairman. Adams Oshiomhole remains suspended and any action taken by him will be reversed by a court of law. We reserve the right to withdrew the suspension through legal means at the appropriate time, I am still in APC and I will remain in APC” the Etsako West Ward 10 Chairman stressed.

On his part, the Edo State APC Chairman Barr Anselm Ojezua insisted that said Edo State Chapter of the APC do not recognized the Chairman (South South), Hilliard Eta led executive and therefore whatever action or decision taken by him or any committee set up by him will be declared null and void in due season. It is unfortunate that APC is building illegality on more illegality. Victor Giadom is the Only recognised APC acting National Chairman any other self acclaimed Chairman is a mere imposture.

Anselm Ojezua has called on members of the National Executive Council, on whose desk the buck stops, to kick-start the process of shopping for Oshiomhole’s replacement rather than relying on falsehood that the suspended National Chairman has been recalled.

This is the patriotic thing to do Barr Ojezua said, adding that the NWC should brace up for the legal litigation that is accompany their illegal action of restoring a Chairman that was suspended by his own ward.

The tenure of those who suspended him has not expired and their office is still valid to go to Court to affirmed their decision when the need arises, Ojezua added.

Other party leaders and APC Stakeholders who spoke, condemned the decision by the NWC to move further beyond the bounds of honourable and acceptable political conduct with what they described as their senseless call for the reversal of Oshiomhole suspension, even as they maintained that Oshiomhole has failed to devote himself to the sacred mandate of a National Chairman to become a sectional leader.

“This is an attempt by the NWC of the APC to assail the integrity and honour of our learned members,” they avered.

They therefore unanimously dismissed the claim that Oshiomhole has been recalled, describing the Statement as unguided utterances and ill motivated.

Signed

Mr Stephen Oshawo

The Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Ward 10

Etsako West Local Government

Edo State,

21st June 2020