GOV UZODIMMA AWARDS YOUNG SOPRANO, OLUOMACHI OPARA, SCHOLARSHIP TO CATHOLIC PRIESTHOOD

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has awarded a lifetime scholarship to the singing soprano minstrel, young master Joseph Oluomachi Opara, from Primary school to Priesthood.

Master Opara, the young street boy hawking Coconut and Pear, whose angelic voice has captivated Nigerians in a spontaneous viral video currently trending on all social media platforms, got the attention of Governor Uzodimma, who made the promise on his verified social media handles thus:

In celebration of father’s day, I directed that little 9 year old Master Joseph Oluomachi Opara, the viral Imo State-born singer be contacted as I announce my intentions to adopt him as my own child and to undertake, personally, to sponsor him from primary school level (his current educational level) to Catholic priesthood (his career choice)

Master Opara made waves in the internet at the weekend with videos of his unique rendition of some catholic hymns/songs which marked him out as a specially talented kid singer. This attracted instant applause and commendations from the public.

I believe in harnessing skills and talents and grooming them to be of better use to mankind and to this end, I directed that the family, through the Imo State commissioner for information, Hon. Declan Emelumba be informed of my intention to adopt their son as my own child and to personally take over the full responsibility of his training until he becomes a Reverend Father, which he said is his life ambition.

It is my expectation and prayer that little Oluoma attains his full potentials in God’s time.

God bless Imo State.

AND PETER OBI CHIPS IN TOO…

Distinguished former Governor of Anambra State and PDP Vice Presidential candidate in the 2019 general election, Mr. Peter Obi, also recognized and committed himself to the cause of supporting Master Joseph Oluomachi Opara.

Writing on his verified social media Twitter handle, Mr. Peter Obi tweeted:

I have followed with interest the reactions to the video of the singing Oluamachi. What a demonstration of God’s gift! I thank all those that have shown interest in helping him through various means.

I thank in a special way, the Superior General of S.M.M.M, Rev. Fr. George Okorie, for the scholarship given Oluamachi to study in their Seminary at Bende, to realise his noble ambition of being a priest.

I shall make myself available to support any worthwhile effort to attaining his praise-worthy ambition. –PO

Very Rev Fr Dr. George Maduakolam Okorie

Note: S.M M.M is the acronym for Sons of Mary Mother of Mercy Congregation, Nigeria and the Very Rev Fr Dr. George Maduakolam Okorie, SMMM, is the Superior General of the Institution.

SMMM OFFERS SCHOLARSHIP TO THE LITTLE STAR

The Gospel of Matthew 6:25 tells us to worry not about life but to have faith in God who has planned out life for us.

This Gospel passage is true and comes to fulfilment, every day of our lives like it has happened in the life of THE LATEST NIGERIAN STAR ON FACEBOOK, Oluomachi Joseph Opara, a 9Year old boy whose ambition in life according to him, is To Be A Rev Father.

The Sons of Mary Mother of Mercy Congregation has traced out the Little Angelic Star who sang the Catholic hymns on Facebook with a very powerful voice.

During the interaction with the boy’s Father who is a Painter, our Superior General Very Rev. Fr. Dr. George Maduakolam Okorie,SMMM gave the little boy a Scholarship to study in our Minor Seminary, Mercy Seminary Bende Abia State. It was really a welcome development by the family.

The insights from here is for everyone to go ahead and work, rather than worry. For it is in seeking that we find. It was on his way to hawk local pears for his family that

Master Oluomachi from Ahaizu Mbaise, Imo State, met his destiny-helpers. Given his family financial background at the moment, he would have worried the most about how to actualize his dream of being a Catholic Priest. But now Divine Providence has located him where he was busy working his little trade to help in his family upkeep.

LET OUR STARS SHINE

I remain your Brother,

Fr. Kingsley Nonso Ogbu,SMMM

(Communications Director)