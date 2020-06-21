RIVERS APC SUSPENDS VICTOR GIADOM (Press Release)

PRESS STATEMENT

The All Progressives Congress APC in Rivers state has suspended Hon. Victor Giadom for acts of gross infractions of the Party’s Constitution.

The Fact Finding Committee of the Party recommended the following measures against Hon. Victor Giadom:

1. That Hon. Victor Giadom be immediately suspended from the Party and every Party activities for his numerous infractions of the Party Constitution and conduct, which have brought the Party irredeemable disrepute.

2. That Hon. Victor Giadom should immediately write a letter of apology to the party and same should be published in three (3) National Newspapers.

The Committee report which was presented to our state Executive Committee meeting was accepted and adopted as the position of the APC in Rivers state.

Sign:

Livingstone Wechie

Media Adviser to the APC Rivers state Chairman