Politics, PRESS RELEASE, Rivers News, Rivers Politics

RIVERS APC SUSPENDS VICTOR GIADOM (Press Release)

PRESS STATEMENT

The All Progressives Congress APC in Rivers state has suspended Hon. Victor Giadom for acts of gross infractions of the Party’s Constitution.

The Fact Finding Committee of the Party recommended the following measures against Hon. Victor Giadom:

1. That Hon. Victor Giadom be immediately suspended from the Party and every Party activities for his numerous infractions of the Party Constitution and conduct, which have brought the Party irredeemable disrepute.

2. That Hon. Victor Giadom should immediately write a letter of apology to the party and same should be published in three (3) National Newspapers.

The Committee report which was presented to our state Executive Committee meeting was accepted and adopted as the position of the APC in Rivers state.

Sign:

Livingstone Wechie
Media Adviser to the APC Rivers state Chairman

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.