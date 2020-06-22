Boko Haram Killings: SENATE DELEGATION VISITS ZULUM IN BORNO, CALLS GOVERNOR COURAGEOUS

***SENATE WILL LEAVE NO STONE UNTURNED

A delegation of the Senate led by majority leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, on Monday visited Maiduguri, Borno State capital, to commiserate with Governor Babagana Umara Zulum over recent killings by Boko Haram insurgents.

The delegation comprised of Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Deputy minority whip, Senator Yahaya Alh. Yawu, Senator Kashim Shettima, Senator Mohamed Ali Ndume and Senator Abubakar Kyari.

The Senate delegation was received by Governor Zulum, at the Government House, after the Deputy Governor, Umar Usman Kadafur, led a welcoming team at the Maiduguri international airport.

Speaking on behalf of the senate, Senator Yahaya, at the council chamber of the government house in Maiduguri, assured that no stone will be left unturned in an effort to get lasting peace in the nation.

He added that the Nigerian Senate in a resolution had directed the Senate President to meet President Muhammadu Buhari to lay on his table the security situation in the country. In view of that, the Senate President had Yesterday met President Buhari in the state house, where security issues were squarely brought to the President.

“I want to assure you that very soon efforts will be seen to have been done for Nigeria to get itself off this insurgency and banditry.”, Senator Yahaya assured.

The Senate leader also said, the Nigerian Senate had pledge to support the executive, this include support in approving security budgets to provide the administration with the necessary resources for the security agencies to secure our people.

Meanwhile, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi commended Governor Babagana Umara Zulum for his efforts in restoring peace in Borno.

Senator Yahaya said “Your Excellency, we all know and acknowledged, the whole nation is quite aware and very grateful of the kind of effort that you have made and the brave journeys of work that you have undertaken, all in an effort to secure the people of your state and the entire northeast zone. For most of us, having people with the kind of zeal and commitment in position of leadership, what you have shown, the courage that you have shown, going to the length and breadth of this state. where some of us don’t dare to go, you have gone.”

He added “Your Excellency, you have demonstrated a lot of courage, sense of purpose to uphold dignity and honour of the people of your state. We want to use this opportunity to thank you very much and encourage you to brave all odds so that all of us will be rid of this threat.”

Yahaya also led the delegation in company of Governor Zulum to pay homage to the Shehu of Borno, His Royal Highness Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Elkanemi, at the Shehu’s palace.

On his part Governor Babagana Umara Zulum while welcoming the delegation, acknowledged the support of the national assembly towards the development of the northeast zone.

The Governor equally extends his appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for maintaining stability in the northeast.

“Notwithstanding the recent happening in Borno, the situation can not be compared to what is obtained, particularly between the year 2011 to 2014. However, the recent spontenous attacks in Borno is a matter of great concern to all of us. The Nexus between security and peace need not to be overemphasized, if there is no peace, there is no security and if there is no security there no development.” Zulum said.

The Governor However, lamented the continuous inaccessibility of citizens to their farmlands which he said has become a serious challenge facing the state.

“In fact, the people of Borno State are facing a very serious challenge, worthy to note is that of a limited access to farmlands by our people. We have to address the root causes of the insurgency which are not limited to endemic poverty, pervasive illiteracy, unemployment, environmental degradation among others. continuous dependance on food supply from the INGOs and the UN agencies is not sustainable. The only option we have is to create an enabling environment to our people regain their means of livelihood”, Zulum said.