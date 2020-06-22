DISREGARD ALLEGATION AGAINST GBEGBAJE – Forum of Registered Political Parties

The Forum of Registered Political Parties has described the allegations against Ogidi-Gbegbaje, the Permanent Secretary Government House, Asaba as preposterous, misleading, sketchy and lacking in depth.

In a statement jointly signed by the Forum Chairman in Delta State, Ambassador Oke Idawene (JP), Comrade Emeka Bidiokwu, Secretary and Chief Efe Tobor, the Forum Leader, said the forum read with disbelief the Sahara Reporter’s story alleging financial impropriety against Eddy Ogidi-Gbegbaje, the Permanent Secretary Government House and Protocol, Delta State.

“As stakeholder in the Delta State Political space we feel concerned on the need to correct the misconception arising from ignorance on how government operates. The PS Government House is a high ranking civil servant with a wide range of duties which does not include execution of contracts in whatever guise, neither does he have authority to award contracts.

“It would therefore be preposterous for anyone to engage the PS on issues relating to the renovation of the VVIP Guest Houses which comprises eight Duplexes which was executed in 2017 through a tender process.

We wish to state it very clearly that Eddy Ogidi-Gbegbaje is one of the brightest and finest civil servants currently in the employment of the Delta State Government. Gbegbaje has served Governors and SSGs meritoriously without blemish for several years.”

According to the forum, we have noticed a progressively dangerous trend of denigrating outstanding civil servants in Delta State at the peak of their careers through orchestrated media tirades, adding that investigations have revealed that many of these onslaughts originate from attempts to extort and when this fails it graduates into media embarrassment.

The Forum said the media release is not by any means a verdict on the entire media apparatus but a handful of bad eggs that have taken advantage of the inclusivity of the Social media platforms who unleash mayhem on harmless citizens.

According the statement, The Forum of Registered Political Parties in Delta State has in the past alerted Deltans of this growing trade of calumny against civil servants that can even discourage selfless service as a backlash.

The group stressed that several civil servants have fallen victims to these unscrupulous persons who make merchandise of them and tarnish their hard earned reputations even when some of these civil servants have spent greater parts of their lives serving their state.

“Why for goodness sake should some persons want to target a hard-working civil servant like Eddy Ogidi-Gbegbaje who served in the Cabinet office for several years, served in the SSGs office before the present Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa chose him to be the Permanent Secretary Government House and Protocols?

“Besides, it is more worrisome that the allegations against Ogidi-Gbegbaje are very sketchy and lacking in depth such that one can easily impute a motive to tarnish his image through conjecture or information concocted from the rumour mill.”

The Forum however, called on the public to disregard the said report in Sahara Reporters in it’s entirety saying our confidence on Ogidi-Gbegbaje,s abilities and moral persuasions remain unshaken.

“We equally call on the online media practitioners with a mix of so many junk and untrained writers to show more circumspection in their reportage. They should verify their information from appropriate establishments before going viral.

“We all need to protect the integrity of some of our best civil and public servants who have served our dear state for decades so that at the end they can enjoy a peaceful retirement devoid of regret and ugly reminiscences.”

Th forum said it will not condone corruption in whatever form just as its insisted that the hardworking civil servants deserve commendation and not condemnation especially when it is crafted on the altar of unfounded allegations that cannot stand an integrity test.