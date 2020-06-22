Edo 2020: OSAGIE IZE-IYAMU DECLARED WINNER OF APC GUBER PRIMARIES, URGES GOV OBASEKI TO RETURN TO APC

All Progressives Congress in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has emerged winner of the party’s direct primary conducted on Monday.

A report by Advocators Reporters disclosed that Chairman of the Edo State APC Primary Election Committee, Governor Hope Uzodinma, declared Ize-Iyamu winner of the election after collating the results turned in by the returning officers in the 18 local government areas of the state, in the direct primary election adopted for the exercise.

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu,who voted in his Constituency at Ugboko ward 5, Iguogodo, in Orhiomwon LGA of Edo State, polled 27,838 votes, while his closest rival, Dr Pius Odubu scored 3,776, while Mr Osaro Obaze pulled 2,751 votes.

Ize-Iyamu, shortly after casting his vote, advised the Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki to return to his original politcal party, the All Progressive Party, APC, after he and his deputy Comrade Philip Shaibu had officially decamped to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, where they are expected to contest in the party’s guber primary, scheduled for Thursday, June 25.

It will be recalled that one of the aspirants, Mr Osaro Obaze had just a few days to the primary, stepped down and thrown his weight, with those of his supporters and entire campaign structure behind Pastor Ize-Iyamu.

It was not clear however, if former Edo state Deputy Governor, Dr. Pius Odubu, who served with Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, also withdrew from the primary to support Ize-Iyamu, although he had been one of the first to renege on the earlier touted consensus arrangement and had only a few days ago refuted the story of his stepping down and stated categorically on his social media Twitter handle story, that he will not step down for Ize-Iyamu.

With the result and barring any other forseen or unforseen or unforseen circumstances, Pastor Ize-Iyamu will face other contenders from other Political parties, in the September 19, 2020 governorship election in the state.