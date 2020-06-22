GOV WIKE CONDEMNS POLICE HARASSMENT OF ONDO DEP GOV

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has condemned police involvement in partisan politics.

Governor Wike was reacting to the recent action of the Ondo State Commissioner of Police who was used to infringe on the fundamental human right of the State’s Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi.

In an interview with journalists in Port Harcourt, the governor said it was wrong for the Commissioner of Police, Ondo state to dabble into politics by confining or denying the Ondo State Deputy Governor access to his residence based on the rumour of his defection to another political party.

He described the act as unfortunate and condemnable in a democratically elected government.

“The Nigeria Governors’ Forum should rise to the occasion and demand that those behind actions that border on the infringement of constitutional rights be brought to book.

“I will continue to say the truth, it does not matter which political party is erring. Look at the police reducing themselves to a level where politicians will now send them to infringe on the right of a deputy governor without regards to the fact that he has immunity.

“They removed a Commissioner of Police in Rivers state because of the Calverton Helicopter saga which had to do with persons whose COVID-19 status were not known during the lockdown in the State. So, what should happen to commissioner of police who stopped a democratically elected deputy governor from entering his house simply because of the rumour that he wanted to defect to another political party.

“If that Commissioner of Police was in Rivers State, he would have been removed. This is part of the reasons people say I criticise the Governors Forum. It is not created for any political party, it should speak against constitutional infractions.

“A deputy governor linked to the purported rumour of defection has the right of freedom of association. What is the business of a commissioner of police?

“Nobody knows where we are headed in this country. It is unfortunate that we have different laws and rules for different people,” he said.

The governor wondered why Femi Falana is not quick to condemn the role played by the police in breaching the provisions of the Nigerian constitution in Ondo State, the same way he condemned actions taken by the Rivers State Government to save the lives of Rivers people from COVID-19 pandemic.

“Human rights activists and people like Femi Falana are silent. Falana will not talk because the matter has to do with Ondo State governor who is his friend.

“There is no human rights issue in the Ondo State incident but when it concerns Rivers State, he will be quick to act on issues he doesn’t even have the facts. That is when you will see him come out and begin to recite constitutional provisions.

“Today, I call on Femi Falana to speak out about the violation of the fundamental human rights of the deputy governor of Ondo State.

“People think that we can be deceived when they play ethnic politics always. People should not play this game as if Nigerians are fools. When it suits them, they say one thing, when it does not suit them, they say another thing. Falana should come out and tell Nigerians his view on this issue as the world human rights defender,” he added.