SUPPORT GOV WIKE’S EFFORTS TO CHECKMATE SPREAD OF COVID-19 IN RIVERS, RIWAMA SOLE ADMINISTRATOR, BRO. OBUAH URGES CIVIL SERVANTS

The Sole Administrator, Rivers State Waste Management Agency, RIWAMA, Bro. Felix Obuah has urged Civil Servants in the State to support the State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike’s efforts to checkmate the spread of Coronavirus pandemic in Rivers State.

A statement, signed by Jerry Needam,

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Sole Administrator, Rivers State Waste Management Agency, RIWAMA, disclosed that Bro. Obuah, who stated this on Saturday, June 20, 2020, shortly after monitoring the decontamination exercise at the Rivers State Government Secretariat, in Port Harcourt, the State capital, equally urged Civil Servants to support efforts of the State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike in checkmating the spread of the ravaging Coronavirus pandemic, in Rivers State.

The Governor according to the Sole Administrator, RIWAMA, is fully prepared to ensure that the Coronavirus pandemic is contained to avoid further spread in the State.

Bro. Obuah said civil servants from grade levels 1–10 were directed after the index case to remain at home from Friday, March 27, 2020 until further notice.

“This and many more including the compulsory wearing of face masks were necessary measures taken by the Governor to ensure that the Coronavirus pandemic is checkmated in the State following the first index case of a young lady who was later found to have arrived Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital sometime in February this year after a visit to France” Bro. Obuah disclosed.

According to the RIWAMA Sole Administrator, the flag-off of the decontamination of public places in Rivers State launched by the Governor on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Government House, Port Harcourt entered 18 consistent and successful days of decontamination exercise of major public places in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas of the State, Saturday, June 20, 2020 with the decontamination of the State Government Secretariat, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The decontamination team has so far decontaminated some major markets, parks, schools, churches, State Secretariat of the Nigeria Union Of Journalists, NUJ, the Port Harcourt pleasure park, State Secretariat of Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, Port Harcourt City Local Government Council, the popular Slaughter Market, major bus stops, amongst several public places.

“The decontamination exercise continues in the State”, Bro Obuah further disclosed.

“The decontamination comprised of three steps which will be carried out simultaneously namely: fumigation of the environments, steam spraying which contains disinfectants that can combat the virus, and this will be followed by the disinfectant smoke spray” Bro Obuah explained.

The RIWAMA Sole Administrator commended the foresight of Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for the decontamination as the best option for now since there is no vaccine yet for the permanent cure against the virus.

He urged all civil servants as well as all citizens to support Governor Wike in his bid to ensure that the spread of the ravaging Coronavirus pandemic is largely checkmated.

He also urged them to continue to practice hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette and social distancing.