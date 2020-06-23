Edo 2020: WE DID NOT SPONSOR PUBLICATION AGAINST GOV WIKE, SAYS PDP; BLAMES EXTERNAL FORCES

PRESS STATEMENT

Edo Guber: PDP Flays External Forces

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) wishes to state that no member of its National Working Committee (NWC) sponsored any media publication to castigate and malign the person of Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike.

The party described such publications as handwork of external forces and enemies of the PDP who are bent on sowing seeds of discord within the party.

The NWC also wishes to place on record that none of its members has acted like a “tax collector” in whatever meaning the term represents, either in the process leading to the Edo primary election, or any other state.

Our party holds Governor Wike and indeed all our PDP governors, who, of course, have been the pillars of our great party, with utmost respect and had always consulted them on all party affairs.

The PDP appreciates the efforts and sacrifices of our governors and will not allow enemies of our party, who are out to cause disunity in our fold by sponsoring baseless publications against our leaders, to have their way.

This time demands the unity of all our leaders in order to keep our political rivals, who are facing extinction, from importing their crises into our party.

The PDP remains one indivisible family and our members are at alert and will continue to resist every attempt by external forces to divide our ranks at this critical time.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary

June 23, 2020