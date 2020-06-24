Breaking: COURT STRIKES OUT OGBEIDE-IHAMA’S SUIT AGAINST OBASEKI, AS ALL PARTIES AGREE TO SETTLE OUT OF COURT

Justice Emmanuel Obile of the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt has struck out an application by a Governorship aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP Hon. Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihiama seeking to stop Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki from participating in the party primaries scheduled for Thursday.

Justice Obile struck out the suit after all the parties in the matter agreed to resolve their issues out of court.

Recall that all the parties in the Edo PDP Governorship primary election case had earlier agreed to go for out of court settlement.

Lead Counsel to the Plaintiff, Firdinald Orbih, at the resumed hearing of the matter this Wednesday, June 24 morning, had told the court that they have served all the parties to the suit as ordered by the court the originating summons and also published the order in two national newspapers.

He however told the court that the parties have opted for out of court settlement.

All the counsel to the defendants told the court that they had no objection to the application for out of court settlement.

Justice E.A Obile had then stood the matter down till 12.30pm for judgment, which has now been delivered in the ruling that struck out the case.

With this development, Governor Godwin Obaseki is now cleared and free from any pending legal constraint, to participate in the Thursday, June 25 Edo State PDP governoship primary in Benin.

Recall further that Governor Obaseki had already been given the green light to contest the primary by an Ekpoma High Court, presided over by Justice Okeaya-Inneh, which restrained both INEC and PDP from barring him and other cleared aspirants from participating in the exercise.

It has also been reported that Hon. Ogbeide-Ihama may have stepped down from the race and thrown his weight and those of his supporters behind Governor Obaseki.

Latest reports suggest that the Edo PDP primary will be broadcast live on Channels, NTA, AIT and others.

Details loading….