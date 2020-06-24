Decontamination Of Oil Mill Market: GOV WIKE POISED TO MAKE RIVERS STATE SAFE – Bro Obuah

Decontamination Of Oil Mill Market: Gov Wike Is Poised To Make Rivers State Safe – Bro Obuah

As the Rivers State COVID-19 Decontamination Team captures the popular Oil Mill Market in Rumuokwurusi Community, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area in its network of public places mapped out for fumigation, the Sole Administrator of the State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Bro. Felix Obuah says the target is one that will checkmate the possible spread of the Coronavirus Pandemic head-on, in the State.

Bro. Obuah said among other markets and public places across the State, Oil Mill Market is the most vulnerable due to the influx of all manner of people from outside the state who throng into the market every Wednesday because of its strategic location to buy and sell their wares uncoordinated.

The RIWAMA boss noted that by extending his searchlight to the market oil mill through the State Decontamination Team, Governor Nyesom Wike has again demonstrated the hindsight of a grassroots leader who knows where it pinches his people and how to address the situation.

Bro. Obuah who is optimistic that the efforts of Governor Wike will pay off at the end of the exercise called for maximum co-operation with the Decontamination Team so that no corner of the Oil Mill Market which spans through East-West Road, Elelenwo Road, Eleme Road, Igbo-Etche Road and towards Oyigbo/Iriebe by Port Harcourt expressway Rumuokwurusi, is left uncaptured.

The RIWAMA Sole Administrator said it is better to delay re-opening the market in order to make it safe for the traders and the general public than hurrying to declare it open at the risk of losing hundreds of thousands of lives should there be any emergency arising from the COVID-19 scourge.

“Once more, I urge you my dear Rivers people and friends of our State to bear with the Rivers State government in the fight against this life threatening pandemic. I believe at the end of the ‘war’, we’ll be the ultimate beneficiaries and not any one individual and definitely, not Governor Nyesom Wike as a person. He is only moved to do all he is doing to safeguard the lives of majority of us and should be encouraged,” Obuah declared.

Signed

Jerry Needam JP

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Bro. Felix Obuah, Sole Administrator,

Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA),

Tuesday, June 23, 2020.