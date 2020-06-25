DELTA SPEAKER, OBOREVWORI FELICITATES NKEM OKWUOFU AT 70

The Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori has congratulated Chairman, Civil Service Commission, Dame Nkem Okwuofu, on her 70th birth anniversary.

Describing her as his Special Mummy, the Speaker said she has remained committed to the vision of the founding fathers of Delta State, adding that she has an unquenchable love for the unity and growth of the state and the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, the Speaker prayed God to continue to guide and protect the Septugenarian.

“My special Mummy, I join other teeming Deltans today in celebrating you at 70 and it is my prayer that God will continue to keep you in good health. You have done so much for our dear state and the history of Delta State will not be complete without acknowledging your selfless contributions to the advancement of the state”, he said.

The Speaker added that; “Our good Lord will continue to make you strong and keep you because we still have much to benefit from your wealth of experience. May your light continue to shine. Mummy, once again, Congratulations !