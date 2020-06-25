RIVERS EXECUTIVE COUNCIL APPROVES FOURTH FLYOVER; SETS GUIDELINES FOR MARRIAGES

Rivers State Executive Council has approved the construction of a five hundred and five meters long flyover at the GRA Junction along the Port Harcourt Aba Expressway.

The Wednesday, June 24, 2020 meeting that held at Government House, Port Harcourt was presided over by Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, the Commissioner for works, Austin Ben-Chioma said council also approved the dualisation of Ezimbu Link Road connecting Stadium Road from GRA junction and the Tombia Road extension linking Ikwerre road.

He said Council considered the Rumuola flyover not more fitting for the city and approved its expansion to become four lanes to ease vehicular movement and boost economic activities.

According to him, to ensure that motorists do not suffer untold hardship during the road constructions, the state government will create alternative routes.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim announced Council’s approval of guidelines for marriages during the Covid-19 period.

He said prospective couples would be required to apply to the State Governor through the Commissioner for Social Welfare and Rehabilitation.

Such applications, he said, must be accompanied with information on the venue of the ceremony, names, addresses and phones numbers of attendees to make contact tracing easy if the need arises.

He stated that henceforth, those seeking to bury their loved ones would also be expected to include names, addresses and phone numbers of those to attend such funerals in their applications.

Pastor Nsirim said government would not grant approval to any application without names, addresses and phone numbers.

The Information Commissioner said marriages would not have more than 50 attendees including family members who must wear face masks and adhere strictly to

social distancing of not less than two meters.

According to him, while church weddings must be conducted between 9am and 12noon, traditional marriages would be conducted between 4pm and 7pm .

The Commissioner said venues of marriages must have provisions for running water and soap at three points and the venue decontaminated after the event.

Pastor Nsirim said after wedding receptions are prohibited under the guidelines to reduce the risk of community transmission of COVID-19.

He added that violators of the guidelines would be made to pay a fine of 10 million Naira.

SUMMARY OF GUIDELINES ON MARRIAGES/WEDDINGS

RIVERS STATE COVID 19 MARRAIGE/WEDDING GUIDELINES

The Rivers State Executive Council has approved Guidelines for Marraiges/Weddings in the state during the period of Covid 19.