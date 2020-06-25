WE WILL SPEND LAST KOBO TO SECURE BORNO PEOPLE, GOV ZULUM PLEDGES, AS HE VISITS NTA, BRTV; APPRECIATES MEDIA

Borno Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum on Wednesday, June 24, paid thank you visits to the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) zonal network centre and the Borno Radio Television, both in Maiduguri.

The visits came at the climax of a ten-day schedule of media activities which had been lined up as part of activities to mark the Governor’s one year in office.

Governor Zulum met management and staff of both organizations and took compassionate interest in junior staff.

At both stations, Zulum expressed profound gratitude for the overwhelming support his administration has been receiving from the NTA and BRTV amongst other news media.

The Governor undertook a facility tour of both stations before he was hosted for short interviews at the studios in NTA and BRTV, which were aired yesterday and monitored by the residents and media across Borno State.

Zulum, in responding to a number of questions by four moderators in English and local languages, reassured Borno people of his commitment in tackling the security situation in the state.

“We have to make sure that we have sustained the fight against all forms of criminality, be it terrorism or other nefarious activities in the state. We have enhanced the internal security mechanism as well.”

“In the last one year, we have procured over 300 surveillance vehicles which were already delivered to the armed forces, CJTF and hunters fighting Boko Haram insurgents.”

“Security remains one of the cardinal objective of any Government, to this end, we established the Security Trust Fund, increased the allowance of our volunteers and build their resilience to compliment the armed forces in the war against insurgency in the state.”

“To address the root cause of the insurgency, we have rolled out social protection policies and programs. We have banned political thuggery and other forms of social vices.”

The Governor, during the visit to the zonal office of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Maiduguri and the state owned Television BRTV, added that his administration will equally focus on food security, education, healthcare delivery, infrastructure and support small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

“While we will do everything possible to protect our people, we shall also ensure to provide good education, improve livelihood, adequate healthcare service delivery, social infrastructure, road network, and support SMEs.”

Meanwhile, Governor Zulum urged the people to continue to pray for peace to reign in the state. He also assured the people of his resolve to ensure good governance where people at the grassroots will feel the presence of government.