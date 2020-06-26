APC APPOINTS NEW CARETAKER COMMITTEE, AS PRES. BUHARI CAUTIONS PARTY MEMBERS AGAINST DISINTEGRATION

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday, June 25, 2020 , in Abuja, advised members of the governing party, All Progressives Congress (APC), to withdraw all pending litigations against one another, and settle for internal conciliation, warning that the mutating disagreements could lead to self-destruction, with dire consequences.

A release by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President, (Media & Publicity) disclosed that President Buhari, in his remarks at the emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee of the APC held on a virtual platform, said the gains of the party could be reversed as conflicts overshadow the primary objective of service to the people, urging members to refocus on the larger picture and place more emphasis on uniting the party.

“Fellow party members, this is a very crucial moment in the life of our party and it is with a deep sense of concern that I stand before you today to speak as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria who has been elected on the platform of our great party – the All Progressives Congress.

“The issues currently confronting our party at this time are such that should worry every party member. At the moment, our great party is faced with internal wrangling; there are on-going litigations amongst some party members and we cannot clearly ascertain the status of certain National Working Committee (NWC) members.’’

The President expressed worry over the shifting loyalty within the party and inconsistency in leadership, which had opened the governing party to mockery.

“There are also other associated disputes as to the legitimacy or otherwise of holders of certain National Offices of the Party. The Party is also contending with Judicial claims and counter-claims, Orders and Counter-Orders and indeed Judgments and Counter-Judgments that are predominantly at cross-purposes.

“Confronted with these issues, it is obvious that the fortunes of the party are currently in jeopardy, administration of our party is becoming impossible and there is consequently an urgent need for intervention to immediately arrest further drifts and internal wrangling which may lead to total disintegration.

“What we see clearly emerging, is that we are beginning to self-destruct. This, my dear party members, is not just regrettable but utterly gut wrenching.’’

President Buhari proposed that:

“The meeting may adopt the developed resolution as contained in the agenda and pass resolutions including: approving the immediate discontinuation of all pending litigations involving the party and its members; ratifying the primary election conducted in Edo State; dissolving the current National Working Committee, and appointing caretaker/Extra-ordinary Convention

Planning committee for the party.’’

The President also reiterated the need to discontinue all litigations involving members of the party, which were connected to issues of the party, adding: “The directive had been issued before, unfortunately some members failed to heed the directive.

QThus, at this time, it must be made a Resolution of the Party which must be effectively enforced with dire consequences for members who choose to ignore the directive.’’

The President said in order to return to the “winning ways’’, the APC must maintain cohesion by closing its ranks.

“We must be alive to the time and the task that is before us. As we all know, we are immediately confronted with the upcoming gubernatorial elections in Edo and Ondo States. Therefore, this is the time to get our acts together.’’

The emergency NEC meeting adopted all the recommendations by President Buhari, and appointed the Governor of Yobe State, Mallam Mai Buni, as Caretaker National Chairman, while Senator John Akpanudoede was designated Caretaker National Secretary.

SUMMARY OF DECISIONS

APC NEC has resolved the following:

1. The withdrawal of all cases in Court

2. The dissolution of NWC

3. The establishment of Caretaker/Convention Committee

4. The ratification of the Gubernatorial Primaries in Edo State

APC National convention to hold in 6 months

LIST APC CARETAKER COMMITTEE AND EXTRA-ORDINARY CONVENTION PLANNING COMMITTEE.

1. Governor Mai Mala Buni (Yobe) Chairman

2. Isiaka Oyebola SW

3. Ken Nnamani SE

4. Stella Okorete – Women Rep

5. Governor Sani Bello NC

6. Dr. James Lalu physically challenged

7. Sen. Abubakar Yusuf- Senatè Rep

8. Hon. Akinyemi Olaide – Reps

9. David leon – SS

10. Abba Ari -NW

11. Prof. Tahir Mamman – NE

12. Ismail Ahmed – Youth

13. Sen. Akpan Udoedehe- Secretary

BUNI TAKES OVER, PROMISES JUSTICE TO ALL

The newly appointed Chairman, All Progressives Congress Caretaker Committee/Extra Ordinary Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni, has taken over the running of the party by visiting the Party headquarters in Abuja, shortly after he and his caretaker committee members were inaugurated by the attorney general of the federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami, in the exco Chambers of the presidency, and writing to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, introducing the the new members of his Committee and outlining his first plans if action.

Arriving at the party’s national Secretariat for a brief stopover, in the company of APC chieftains, including Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, who is also Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, Governor Buni promised to be just and fair to all members as the party seeks a permanent solution to its crisis, adding that contrary to insinuations that there was a hidden agenda in the recent crises that engulfed the party, no body has been specifically targeted with the dissolution of the the suspended Adams Oshiomhole led National Working Committee, NWC of the party.

“After being two-time National Secretary of the party, I can say I know the party very well. I want to assure every APC member that we will do justice to everyone because we have a capable team.

“I am a team player and I am here to manage a crisis and if you do not manage crisis, crisis will manage you. So, without justice there will be no peace, so I am ready to do justice to every APC member.

“NEC is the highest organ of the party except for the convention, and NEC can function for convention in-between, so any decision taken by NEC is the final decision. NEC has directed that every member in court should withdraw his suit.

“(The) party will carry all members along especially the leaders of the APC. Many of them have paid their dues. So, we will carry them along,” the Yobe state Governor pledged.

Meanwhile, the new APC Caretaker Committee Chairman has hit the ground running by writing his first letter dated June 25 to INEC and informing the Electoral umpire’s Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, of the dissolution of the APC National Working Committee, the composition of a National Caretaker Committee and the intentions of the APC concerning the forthcoming Edo and Ondo states governirship elections

The letter, which was signed by Governor Mai Mala Buni and Secretary of the Committee, Senator John J. Akpanudoedehe, in behalf of the new APC National Caretaker Committee, introduced the other members to the commission viz: Isiaka Oyetola, governor of Osun from South-west, Ken Nnamani from South-east, Stella Okorete, representing women, Niger State governor, Sani Bello, from North-central, Dr James Lalu representing persons with special needs, Senator Abubakar Yusuf representing Senate, Akinyemi Olaide representing House of Representatives, David Lyon representing South-south, Abba Ari representing North-West, Prof Tahir Mamman representing North-East and Ismail Ahmed representing the youth.

The letter further informed INEC of it’s decision in the Ondo guber election thus: “Please be informed that we have scheduled to hold our party’s primary election in respect of Ondo state on 20th July, 2020. Kindly arrange the monitoring of the exercise accordingly,” the correspondence directed.