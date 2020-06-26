APC Crisis: DISSOLVED NWC DESCRIBES GIADOM’S VIRTUAL NEC MEETING IN PRESIDENTIAL CHAMBER AS ILLEGAL; MULLS LEGAL OPTION

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by the suspended Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has described the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting that was convened by Chief Victor Giodom as illegal.

The virtual NEC meeting which was attended by President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and 15 governors of the party resolved the dissolution of the National Working Committee of the party.

The NWC in a statement signed by the Vice Chairman South South of the party Hilliard Ettah and Waziri Bulama the National Secretary reiterated that Chief Victor Giodom had no authority or whatsoever to convene a meeting of National Executive Committee of the party.

Quoting relevant section of the Party’s constitution, the National working committee said it is studying the situation with relevant stakeholders and lawyers in their next line of action.

Part of the members that signed the press statement include eighteen out of the 20 members of the National Working Committee.

The statement which read in parts:

“The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress wishes to reiterate its earlier position that Chief Victor Giodom has no authority or whatsoever to convene a meeting of the National Executive Committee of our party.

Article 25(B) of the Constitution of the APC is explicit that only the National Chairman or the National Working Committee (NWC) is given the prerogative of summoning meetings of the emergency meetings. The same position of the Constitution makes it compulsory for a notice of minimum of 14 days in respect statutory quarterly meetings and 7 days in respect of emergency meetings.

We noted that Chief Victor Giodom had conducted a virtual meeting purportedly to be a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of our party wherein certain far reaching resolutions were purportedly reached. While the National Working Committee is studying the unfolding drama, it will be consulting with stakeholders and a team of lawyers on the next line of action.

Therefore, all members of our party and concerned Nigerians are urged to remain calm pending the outcome of the consultations”.

Recall that the Hilliard Eta led APC which had Waziri Bulama as Secretary, in a statement, had earlier dismissed the action of Victor Giadom to convene a meeting of the Party’s NEC as illegal and contrary to the provisions of the APC constitution.

The statement signed by Hilliard Eta and Waziri Bulama read thus:

“We are constrained to once again react to a purported invitation to a National Executive Committee meeting of our great party; the All Progressives Congress issued by one Victor Giadom who until the last general elections in 2019 held the position of Deputy National Secretary of the party.

“Our esteem members are advised to disregard this invitation because the author and sole signatory of the said invitation is not member of the National Working Committee of our party talk more of being an Acting National Chairman as claimed.

“He had voluntarily resigned in compliance with Article 31(1)(i) of our constitution to contest the position of deputy governor in Rivers State during the last general elections and has not been re-nominated by his zone to return to that office.

“Further, his non-membership of the NWC has been affirmed by the courts and an order restraining him from parading himself as a member of the NWC was granted against him on June 22, 2020 in the case of Dele Moses & Anor V APC (SUIT NO: PHC/360/2020) where the court said inter alia:

“That an order of interim injunction be and is hereby made restraining the 1st, 2nd 4th and 5th refendants, acting by themselves or through auy of their officers, agents, or privies from recognizing or regarding the 3rd defendant/respondent as the National Chairman or Acting National Chairman or Deputy National Secretary of the 1st defendant/respondent or member of the National Working Committee of the 1st defendant/respondent pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

“He has also been suspended by the Rivers State chapter of our party and the NWC received communication of same on June 21, 2020.

“More instructive is the fact that the said invitation copiously references the NEC meeting he illegally sought to convene on March 17, 2020 with a view to resurrecting same to hold on June 25, 2020. Regrettably, this proposed NEC meeting is also infected by the same bug that render the former void which is Article 25 (B) of our constitution which provides:

“Our leader, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is renowned for insisting on compliance with our constitution and rule of law. It can therefore not be true that Mr President supports the convening of such an illegal NEC by a non-member of APC’s NWC. We urge all to disregard the said Notice as neither the NWC nor the NEC has called for such meeting.”