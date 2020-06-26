Edo 2020: HOW OBASEKI EMERGED PDP FLAGBEARER; SALUTES EDO PEOPLE

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has emerged the flag-bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2020 governorship election, polling 1,952 votes to win the party’s primary election.

A total of 2,234 delegates from the 192 wards and 18 Local Government Areas of Edo State participated in election with Governor Obaseki as only candidate on the ballot after three other candidates backed out of the contest.

Announcing the result of the shadow election, the PDP Edo Primary Election Committee chairman and the Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, declared the governor the winner of the contest after winning over 90 percent of the available votes.

In his statement, Governor Obaseki expressed appreciation to all those who made his election as the PDP guber candidate possible.

He noted, “I express my heartfelt gratitude to our great party, the @OfficialPDPNig, the leaders, delegates, members and all Edo people for the opportunity to fly the party’s flag in the forthcoming governorship election. God bless you all.”