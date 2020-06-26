Edo Guber: REPS MINORTY LEADER CONGRATULATES OBASEKI

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu has congratulated Governor Godwin Obaseki on his emergence as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming Edo state governorship election.

The minority leader, in a statement on Friday, also commended other governorship aspirants as well as the leaders and members of the PDP for “exhibiting high level of maturity, transparency, understanding, sacrifice and adherence to rules to make Governor Obaseki’s emergence smooth and rancor free”.

The lawmaker also commended the people of Edo state for the unmatched solidary for Governor Obaseki while also congratulating them for the return of PDP governance in the state, which guarantees the the placement of their collctive interest as a people over and above every individual or group consideration”.

“As a democrat and development- oriented leader, Governor Obaseki found himself among strange bed-fellows in the All Progressives Congress (APC) where he was constantly resisting the greed and impunity of power-mongering political godfathers, which came at a huge cost to governance in Edo state.

“It is therefore heartwarming that Governor Obaseki is now in the home where he rightly belong, and which is devoid of chaos and comedy of errors in the APC which took a toll on governance in Edo state.

“There is no doubt now that in a party like the PDP, better days lies ahead for Edo state in Governor Obaseki’s second term as the sanity and peace he would enjoy in the PDP would engender the right atmosphere for good governance for the benefit of the people of Edo state” the lawmaker stated.

Elumelu assured Governor Obaseki of total support for his reelection bid and called on the people of Edo state to continue to stand with the Governor and the PDP and use the forthcoming election to completely break free from the chains of greedy godfathers, which they witnessed under APC.