DELTA SPEAKER, OBOREVWORI CELEBRATES NWAOBOSHI AT 63

The Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori has felicitated the Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, as he turns 63 on Monday, June 29, 2020.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, the Speaker described Senator Nwaoboshi as a good representative of his people.

According to the Speaker, Senator Nwaoboshi has contributed immensely to the growth of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP ) adding that he has remained committed and very vocal at the Red Chamber.

Describing the two-time Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State as a worthy representative of his people, the Speaker prayed God to continue to guide and protect him.

“On behalf of my family and Constituents, I join others in celebrating distinguished Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, who has done his people proud, on the occasion of his birthday anniversary”, he said.

The Speaker added that; “May the Almighty God who has kept you this far, continue to shower you with good health, prosperity and long life. May your bright moon continue to shine. And may your lines fall in pleasant places. My distinguished Senator Sir, once again, Congratulations !

