Edo 2020: NO SACRIFICE TOO BIG TO MAKE FOR PROGRESS, DEVELOPMENT OF EDO STATE – Ogbeide-Ihama

APPRECIATION

The past one year has been one of the most interesting times of my life. Like they say, “Life is a School”, I am sure I graduated this school with flying colours as a result of the deep lessons I have learnt especially in the last few weeks. Within a few days, I experienced all varieties of human emotions and suffered the expression of different facets of human character.

Looking back in retrospect now, I am filled with gratitude. Few people have the honour and privilege to have this type of experience. I thank God I did.

I want to thank the Lord for showing himself strong on my behalf again. I have been an orphan since my teenage years and God has been all I have. I thank him for his guidance and wisdom at all points on this journey, his word that comforted me, and more importantly, how he brought things to a closure. ‘Baba na your way sure pass. I remain your loyal boy always‘.

I thank my dear family for their love, unwavering support and constant prayers. They stood strong and gave me the strength and confidence I needed when I needed it most. I will walk with the Ogbeide-Ihama surname with much more pride than I ever did before now.

I want to thank leaders of thought across Nigeria for their words of encouragement, guidance and wisdom at the most critical times. Someone asked me yesterday how I was able to make the necessary sacrifice that defused an intensely charged situation. I told him “People I cannot say ‘No’ to, spoke to me”. Those I am thanking now are some of the people I referred to. They include Religious leaders, Traditional rulers, Elder statesmen and women across Nigeria, Community leaders, Senior professionals in our society and Concerned party leaders and members. I am indeed grateful and I assure you that my ears will always remain open to your words and counsel.

I want to thank members of our team who gave their all on this journey with me. I remain grateful for your sacrifice and labour. We all saw a vision and put in all that was needed to actualize it. However it turned out, history was made and a precedence set. Never again will establishments breach processes or take any serious minded individual for granted. For you all, I will never forget the passion you put into this project. May God bless and reward you.

To all our friends, supporters and well-wishers, off-line and online, what can I say? Your loyalty and commitment to our cause was indescribable. I heard and read your views on the situation especially in the last few days. I listened. Thank you all.

Lastly I want to express my profound gratitude to the National, Zonal and State Leadership of my dear party The Peoples Democratic Party, most notably the PDP Governors’ Forum for their painstaking efforts in intervening to avoid a major political upheaval in Edo state. With every passing day we see our party grow in maturity and display uncommon political and leadership skills that prove we remain the most solid and viable platform to meet the expectations of our people in terms of good governance and administration. As always, I remain a loyal and committed member of our great party and will always contribute my all to the attainment of our aims and objectives.

I want to congratulate our Great Party and my brother, The Executive Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki on his successful nomination as our party’s flag-bearer in the coming Governorship election. On my part, No sacrifice was too big to make for the progress and development of our state. With your nomination, we have taken the first step as a party in ensuring that the trajectory of development we are seeing now is not truncated. Once again welcome to the PDP and be sure I will be by your side as we continue on the journey to retaining the PDP in government come November 2020.

God bless you all.

Rt. Hon (Engr.) Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama