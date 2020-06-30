N78.9Billion: GOV WIKE THANKS PRES. BUHARI FOR RELEASING FUNDS, APPEALS FOR PRESIDENTIAL STATE VISIT

N78.9 BILLION: I WISH TO THEREFORE APPEAL TO MR. PRESIDENT TO KINDLY OBLIGE US WITH A STATE VISIT WHEN INVITED TO SEE WHAT WE HAVE ACCOMPLISHED WITH THE MONEY – Governor Wike

OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR

GOVERNMENT HOUSE, P.M.B. 5050, PORT HARCOURT, RIVERS STATE, NIGERIA

Our. Ref. RVGH/GH/PRES.Vol.1/003

His Excellency

Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR

President and Commander-in-Chief of

the Federal Republic of Nigeria

State House

Abuja.

THANK YOU OUR DEAR PRESIDENT

I wish to, on behalf of the Government and people of Rivers State, appreciate and most sincerely, thank you for graciously approving the refund of the sum of N78.9 billion to the Rivers State Government, as cost of execution of Federal Government’s road projects in

the State.

2. Let me also, through you, thank the Vice President, His Excellency, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, GCON, as well as other members of the Federal Executive

Council, for the support they provided to our request.

3. Mr. President has by this remarkable and heart warming gesture shown not only your love for the Government and people of Rivers State, but, also, demonstrated expressively that you are, in deed, a President for every State of the Federation and all Nigerians.

4. I assure you that the Rivers State Government is willing and ever ready to cooperate and partner with the Federal Government to advance the

developmental aspirations of Rivers State in particular, and our nation in general.

5. I wish to, therefore, appeal to Mr. President to kindly oblige us with a State visit when invited, to see what we have accomplished for the State and our people with the money.

6. Once again, thank you, Mr. President, and please, be assured of our profound esteem, as always.

Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, GON, GSSRS, POS

Governor, Rivers State