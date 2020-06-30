Reconstitute NDDC Management Board Now, South South Consultative Council Tells Buhari

The leadership of the South South Consultative Council yesterday called on president Mohammadu Buhari to reconstitute the board and management committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC as required by the law setting up the Commission.

The Chairman and Secretary of the group, Chief Christian Moses Abeh and Hon. Williams Berezi, who made the call a statement, said the inauguration of the board and management will not stop the ongoing forensics auditing but rather it doused tension which have been build up by series of counter allegations against the Interim Management Committee.

The statement said, “We are not bothered by the position or assertion of those who are calling for the stoppage of the ongoing forensic auditing and internal cleansing of the Commission because the IMC is doing a great job and for the interest of the region. We have great confident in the IMC’s capacity to deliver well on the assignment given to them.”

“We commend the IMC for the courage and boldness they took to speak out in exposing the financial rots in NDDC even in the face of blackmail, accusations, threats to their lives and families by enemies of the region who have held the development of the region in their pockets, yet the IMC remained determined to see our region grow and move forward.

The group expressed delight on the leadership of the Minister of the Niger Delta Affairs, God’s will Akpabio, saying through his leadership qualities, the NDDC was able to complete it’s permanent site within a short period.

“Permit us to humbly use this medium to commend you for the wonderful jobs you are doing in both the Ministry of Niger-Delta Affairs and the ongoing cleansing of the almost two decades rots in NDDC.

“We are not surprised for the uncommon progress you are making in the Commission through the Interim Management Committee, we will be surprised if only you did not achieve this feat. Because your records are there for all lovers of prosperity, peace and development to see in Akwa-Ibom State. As a Governor of the State, you turned Uyo to a modern State capital.”