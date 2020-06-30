RIVERS GOVT SCORES HIGH, PRIORITISING WELLBEING OF YOUTH CORPS MEMBERS

Rivers state governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike says his administration is committed to making life comfortable for youths posted to the state for their compulsory one year national youth service Programmes.

The state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, disclosed in a statement that Governor Wike made this declaration on June 29, 2020, while hosting 2019 Batch-B, Stream-one youth Corps members, who came to express appreciation to the governor, for the privilege given to them to serve at the government house, Port Harcourt.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, Governor Wike said there is no administration comparable to the Wike administration in Nigeria that has remained exceptional in upgrading facilities at the Nonwa orientation camp in Tai local government area of the state.

He said internal roads have been rehabilitated at the orientation camp in Nonwa plus the reconstruction of auditorium and hotels for Corps members.

“I want to thank you for this show and demonstration of appreciation of the kind gesture of the governor. He is a man with a large heart, and always catered for the well-being of youth corps members who come to serve in Rivers state.

“You’re all aware that all the halls, internal roads, and hostels in the camp have been transformed. I do not think there is a any state in Nigeria where you can boast of facilities in NYSC orientation camps as much as he has provided in Rivers state.

“He had done all these without expecting any thank you from anybody. It is in the same manner, just as he has been doing for corps members in previous years, that you came and he admitted you to serve in the government house of Rivers state.

“But I must say that you have distinguished yourselves because many have been coming and going and actually nobody has thought it wise to come together to do any presentation in appreciation of his Excellency’s kind gestures to them. You have scored first in that direction,” he said.

The governor also charged them to remain focus as worthy Nigeria youths and continue with the level of commitment they had demonstrated while serving at government in order to succeed in their future endeavour.

Leader of the group, Amina Andah noted that it as a rare privilege for them to served the state from the government house.

She commended Governor Wike for the proactive measures his administration has taken in the fight against covid-19 in the state which have contributed to the successes recorded.

The group made a presentation of three waste disposal bins and a portrait of governor Wike.