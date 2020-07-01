PRESS STATEMENT

COVID-19: DELTA PDP EMPATHIZES WITH OKOWA, FAMILY

The Delta State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has empathized with the Delta State Governor, Senator, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, and his wife Dame Edith, following the news released by the Governor himself, that they had tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement signed by the State Publicity Secretary of the party, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, the party expressed its solid support for the Delta State Governor, his dear wife, and family, at this trying time, urging him to be firm in faith and strong in the conviction that this is a situation that will soon pass away.

“Your Excellency, the Delta PDP family wish you, your dear wife, and members of your family presently inconvenienced by this unwanted situation, a speedy recovery.

“Covid-19, like you have told Deltans, is not in any way a death sentence and your inspirational leadership and proactive management of this pandemic has further strengthened our belief that you and your family will all come out stronger, and healthier in no distant time

“We commend your Excellency for the sincerity, honesty, and transparency you have continually exhibited, especially as it concerns you and your family since the outbreak of this pandemic and we join our prayers with those of your well wishers all over the world that the God Lord will touch you and your family with His Divine healing at this time.

“We also strongly call on Deltans to adhere strictly to the Covid-19 preventive measures put in place by the NCDC, the State government, as well as Federal and State Ministries of Health, amid rising positive cases of the pandemic in the State. It is now obvious to one and all that Covid-19 is real.

“Get well soon Your Excellency and our dear First Lady. God Bless and keep you and your family. Amen!

Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza

State Publicity Secretary

PDP, Delta State.

1st July, 2020