DELTA HOUSE OF REPS CAUCUS EXPRESSES LOVE, CONCERN FOR OKOWA, FAMILY, AS THEY TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

Members of the Delta State caucus of the House of Representatives have expressed their show of love and concern for the Governor of Delta State, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, his Wife and daughter as they tested positive for the novel coronarvirus.

In a get well quick message signed by the Minority Leader of the House of Reps, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, Chairman of Delta House of Representatives caucus Rt. Hon. Victor Nwaokolo, Rt Hon Nicholas Mutu, Rt Hon Leonard Ogor, Hon. Nicholas Ossai, Hon Julius Pondi, Hon Efe Afe, Hon Ben Igbakpa, Hon Thomas Ereyitomi and Hon Francis Waive. , the caucus assured their support and prayers for the governor and his family, saying that they are stoutly beheld them at this critical time.

The caucus urged them to be strong and said that being positive to Covid-19 is not by any way a death sentence.

“Your Excellency, we the members of the Delta State House of Reps caucus wish you, your dear wife and members of your family well. It is our sincere prayer that you all will come out of this in good health to the glory of the Lord God Almighty.

“Covid-19, like you have told Deltans, is not a death sentence in any way and it is our firm believe that in no distant time, you and your family will all come out stronger,” the Caucus said.

While commending the Governor for his sincerity, transparence and proactive management of the pandemic in the State, the Caucus called on resident of the State to adhere strictly to the Covid-19 preventive measure put in place by the NCDC, Federal and State Ministries of Health.

They further noted that the only way to flatten the Covid-19 graph in the State and the Country as a whole is by way of obedience to the protocol and guidelines on the pandemic as directed by the various health authorities.