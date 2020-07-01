Edo 2020: OBASEKI, IZE-IYAMU MAKE LIST, AS INEC RELEASES PROVINSIONAL NAMES OF EDO GUBER CANDIDATES

Governor Godwin Obaseki of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress, APC were amongst the names in the provisional list of governorship candidates for the forthcoming Edo governorship election, released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

A statement by INEC national commissioner and chairman, information and voter education committee, Festus Okoye, on Tuesday, June 30th, contained a list of 15 political parties and their Governorship/Deputy Governorship candidates, who emerged after the parties had successfully conducted their primaries, in accordance with stipulated INEC and NCDC/Ministry of Health Covid-19 guidelines and approvals, to nominate candidates for the September 19, Edo governorship election.

According to the statement, “at the close of nominations at 6pm on June 29, 2020, 14 political parties used the dedicated online portal of the commission to submit the list of candidates that engaged from their primaries.”

INEC said it has uploaded the provisional list of candidates and their particulars on its website.

It encouraged members of the public who have reservations about the candidates to file a suit at the Federal High Court.

According to the electoral body, “the final list of duly nominated candidates will be published on August 13, 2020, after withdrawals by candidates and substitution by their political parties.”

The statement also advised political parties interested in participating in the Ondo State October 2020 guber election, to avail themselves of the INEC online portal and be guided to conduct and concluded all activities related to their primaries between July 2 – July 25, 2020, with the deadline for submission of nominated candidates fixed for July 28.

The INEC statement on the list of provisional Edo 2020 guber candidates and Ondo election guideline is posted below: