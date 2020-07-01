WE SHALL REVAMP FAMOUS SECONDARY SCHOOLS IN THE STATE – Gov Wike

Rivers state governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has reiterated commitment to upgrading facilities in schools that have contributed in moulding prominent personalities and made the state famous, educationally.

Governor Wike gave the assurance after inspecting the progress of rehabilitation work at the Government Comprehensive Secondary School and the Enitonia High School located in Borikiri Town in the Port Harcourt local government area of the state.

The governor expressed sadness over wastage of funds by the previous administration in building new schools far away from where large number of people reside and abandoned structures of the old school.

He said if proper attention had been given to schools, which are located within densely populate areas they would have continued to produce renowned personalities as in the past to the benefit of the state.

“I feel so sad that these schools are in such bad state. They are schools that have made the state pride. I don’t know why government will believe and continue to build new schools instead of putting the old schools in a position where they can be very conducive for students.

“You know those who have made names in the Port Harcourt; some of them attended these old schools. I have promised that we will do all we can to bring back the schools to what they used to be.

“I’ve rescheduled another meeting with the old students of the Government Comprehensive Secondary School, led by their chairman, Noble Abbey, to see what other things we we will add to the ongoing rehabilitation but the landscaping is a top priority to us, “he said.

“I won’t allow the schools to die. We must continue to retain the name. We will also look at the schools that missionaries have taken over like the Okrika Grammar Schools. We will invite the missionaries to discuss the modalities,” he added.

The governor also inspected extent of work done at the Real Madrid Football Academy located at Elekahia Town and said no excuse will be accepted from the contractor from handing over the project in August.

He said the academy must commence formal training in sports and academic activities in September when the new academic session begins.

Governor Wike commended the contractor for the pace of work that has reach the plastering stage of the administrative, classrooms and hostel blocks.