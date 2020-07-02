Covid-19: SDP CHIEFTAIN RALLIES SUPPORT FOR OKOWA’S FAMILY, EBIE, ANIAGWU’S QUICK RECOVERY

The Chairman of the Social Democratic Party SDP, Delta State, Amb. Oke Idawene JP, has solicited for the prayers of all Deltans, irrespective of political or religious affiliations, for the quick recovery of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and his wife, Edith, the Secretary to the State Government, Barr. Chiedu Ebie and the Information Commissioner, Mr. Charles Aniagwu who have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a statement, Idawene, Chairman Forum Of States Chairmen of SDP, sent his prayers to Governor Okowa’s family and other state functionaries, and expressed confidence that they would defeat the virus and come out triumphantly.

According to him, “I received the news of the coronavirus status of governor Ifeanyi Okowa and his wife with sadness coming at a time the governor has put in great efforts in combating the virus. I appealed to all Deltans home and abroad to keep politics aside and stand by Okowa and family in this trying times.

“Okowa is Delta State Governor and a governor for all, i condemned any act of ridiculous comments against the governor and family at a time when we are supposed to show love. We should not bring in politics into life threatening Covid19 against the first family and other state functionaries who have done much to ensure that Deltans are safe from the pandemic.

“The governor and his team have been at the forefront of the COVID-19 fight in Delta State and we know that they may have contracted the virus on the line of duty, serving the good people of Delta State. I know the governor to be a man of faith and we trust that he would get well soon to continue on his enviable development trajectory in the state.”

Oke who is also the Chairman, Forum Of Registered Political Parties South South zone said, “We Are solidly with the governor’s family in prayers and other senior government officials, Deltans and Nigerians at large. We appeal to all to always observe the Covid 19 protocols because it’s real.