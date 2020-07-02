WE ARE BUILDING INFRASTRUCTURE TO IMPROVE ECONOMIC ACTIVITIES, SAYS GOVERNOR WIKE

Rivers State Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike has stated that his administration is embarking on massive investments in infrastructure as a means of stimulating the economy.

Speaking today, July 2nd, while inspecting the Rebisi Flyover, the Rumuogba Flyover and the about to commence Rumuola Flyover expansion, the Governor said “Our intention is to provide basic infrastructure that would improve the economic activities of the state and make Port Harcourt among the best cities in the country.”

After visiting the the Rumuola Flyover expansion site, he explained that its limited capacity has caused the need for its expansion. He said the contract for the expansion of the Rumuola Flyover has been signed and the contracting firm, Julius Berger is expected to move to site.

While at the Rumuogba Flyover Governor Wike disclosed that Julius Berger is ahead of schedule for the three Flyovers undergoing construction. He further disclosed that the Rebisi Flyover is expected to be in use by the end of October.

He urged Rivers people to be patient as he restated his commitment to developing Rivers State and fulfilling all the promises he made to people of the state.

“Be patient, we will fulfil whatever promises we have made. These projects show we want them to benefit from their effort of giving us their mandate.

“God willing they will all be happy as we strive to retain the confidence they have reposed on us by reelecting us,” he said.

The South-South Area Manager of Julius Berger PLC, Mr Jurgen Fischer who also spoke to the Press said they were at an advanced stage of the superstructure and they “expect that the first bridge would be finished by the end of October and the next one would follow one month later.”