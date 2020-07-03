FLYOVER BRIDGES WILL BE READY BEFORE SCHEDULED DEADLINE – Gov Wike

Rivers state governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike says the three flyover bridges under construction in Port Harcourt the state capital will be completed one month ahead of the initial deadline of February 2021.

The new development is coming after Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, the Construction firm handling the projects assured of delivering the Rebisi flyover (Garrision Junction) by October 2020.

Speaking to journalists after inspecting the flyover bridges,

Governor Wike said his administration is mindful to every promises made to Rivers people.

Such promises have included delivering critical infrastructure that will improve the economic status of the state and the life of the people.

“If you look at the Rebisi Flyover at Garrison junction, you’ll see that they are working hard to finish with the concrete super structure by October so that motorists can ply the bridge. That’s what I’ve always said, when you give work to good contractors, you will be comfortable that those jobs will be delivered.

“From what I have seen, ahead of their schedule of the work, it is important to know that Julius Berger is committed to make sure they handover the projects even before the time scheduled,” he said.

Commenting on the Rumuola flyover that is billed for expansion, Governor Wike said the chaotic traffic situation experienced there will be addressed with the planned expansion.

“Rumuola flyover was built under the military government. When there is maintenance work to do or a vehicle breaks down, it causes a lot of traffic jam, so the need to expand the flyover became necessary.

“The contract papers have been signed and I believe they are preparing to go to site within the next few days.

“Generally, we are happy to achieve such feat within the shortest possible time and with the of quality job done. We want the people to be confident that we will not take their mandate for granted and they will not regret reelecting us,” he added.

Regional Manager, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, Mr. Juergen Fischer said they have increased the pace of work at their sites and with the concrete super structure laid, the Rebisi flyover will be delivered at the end of October 2020.

He explained that while the Rumuogba Flyover will completed one month later, the Rumuola flyover will be expanded to allow for service lanes, a new roundabout, and installed traffic light.