Edo 2020: OBASEKI’S SPOKESMAN, CRUSOE OSAGIE, DEFECTS TO PDP, SAYS PARTY WILL EMERGE VICTORIOUS AT GUBER POLL

The Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), toeing the path of his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki, who had earlier defected to the party.

Governor Obaseki is now the standard bearer of the PDP in the September 19, 2020 governorship election in Edo State.

Osagie decamped to the PDP when he hosted the executive members of the party in Oredo Local Government Area Ward 1, Benin City, during which the Ward Chairman, Mr. Osula Paul, presented him with his party membership card.

The ward executives who attended the ceremony include the Ward Secretary, Mr. Iyahen Samson as well as the women leader, treasurer, youth leader, among others.

Osagie said his defection to the PDP is out of his conviction to ensure that the Edo people continue to enjoy the redefined brand of politics exemplified by Governor Obaseki.

He said: “It is an exodus movement from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the PDP. We are all in this with Governor Obaseki. We are confident that the PDP has the needed structure and grassroots network from the national to the unit level to deliver the governor in the election. This is why we are very much confident in winning a second term in office.

“I have just obtained my PDP membership card, and this is in pursuit of the development of our dear state. Our principle is that development must get to the people at the grassroots and with PDP’s structure, we would indeed ensure that the people at the bottom of the ladder remain the target of our development programmes.”

Mr. Paul, however welcomed Osagie into the party, and assured him that the governor would be returned to office in September.