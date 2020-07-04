Re: ANIOCHA NORTH APC IS AGAINST OMO-AGEGE (Press Release)

Re: Aniocha North APC is Against Omo-Agege.

Our attention has been drawn to a misrepresentation in the social media, by a few misinformed party members, desirous of creating a none existing division within the party, where it was alleged that, members of the Aniocha North Executive Committee are against the Deputy Senate President (DSP), Distinguished Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

We want to state that the above allegation is unfounded, fictitious and an attempt to cause undue chaos within the APC in Delta state.

For clarity, let it be known that the Aniocha North LGA APC executive, cherishes the collective advocacy for the unity and progress of the party in Delta State; a position justified by our robust and staunch belief and support for the “ “Consent Judgement List”, which has Prophet Jones Ode Erhue as State Chairman and late Dr Andrew Azubuike Odozi as Aniocha North LGA Chairman, in 2018.This position is sacrosanct.

Without an iota of equivocation, Distinguished Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, a ranking Senator and the Deputy Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is a Deltan, who is one of the profoundly respected leaders in Delta State. We neither have anything against him nor harbour the hope to do so.

Therefore, it becomes imperative to use this medium to frown at the constant insinuation from some Aniocha North APC members to fan the embers of disrespect, disloyalty and stark misinformation within the Aniocha North LGA APC family, capable of blunting the fortunes of the party.

This is also a clarion call on party faithful, to distance, denounce and dissociate selves from actions, deeds that may bring disunity, as we have continuously deployed efforts toward ensuring that the party remains one harmonious and indivisible family in the LGA and by extension, Delta State.

It is our avowed conviction that, APC stands to win future elections, if and only if we are united in purpose to actualise this dream when the party is united.

Col Emmanuel Nwosu(Rtd) Esq.

Chairman,

All Progressive Congress, Aniocha North Local Government Area.