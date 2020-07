GOVERNMENT SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

The Rivers State Government has lifted the lockdown imposed on Bonny Local Government Area and Onne in Eleme Local Government Area with effect from 6a.m Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

Governor Nyesom Wike will also make a state-wide broadcast to the people of the state on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

Paulinus Nsirim

Commissioner for Information and Communications

July 6, 2020