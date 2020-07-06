MAGU WAS ‘INVITED’ NOT ‘ARRESTED’ BY DSS

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Magu has been invited before a panel probing the activities of the agency over alleged fraud.

The panel, which is said to be sitting at the Banquet Hall wing of the Presidential Villa, has been probing the activities of the anti-graft agency with special attention to Magu’s role in his capacity as the chairman of EFCC.

Mr. Ibrahim Magu, was reportedly intercepted by officials of the Department of State Services (DSS) on Monday, 6th July in Abuja.

A press statement by the Department of State Services, which disclosed this information reads thus:

The Department of State Services (DSS) wishes to inform the public that it did not arrest Ibrahim MAGU, Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as has been reported by sections of the media. The Service, has since, today, 6th July, 2020, been inundated with enquiries over the alleged arrest.

Reports from very reliable sources claim that Mr. Magu was stopped in traffic while moving out of the Wuse II Annex of the EFCC in Abuja and the invitation was extended to him.

Although Magu was on his way to the Force Headquarters, he pleaded with an officer from FCID who met with him to honour the scheduled appointment.

But he was told the invitation by the panel was more important and at about 1.35pm, Magu arrived at the Villa where he was ushered into the wing.

He was subsequently joined at the Villa by his lawyer, Mr. Rotimi Jacobs (SAN) in the office at the Banquet Wing of the Villa from where he was later taken away by DSS personnel to their Headquarters In Aso Drive, Abuja for further interrogation.

Recall that the embattled EFCC chairman had recently been thrust in the limelight, when the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and minister of justice, Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN), asked for his sack from President Buhari.

Malami in a memorandum to the President, had substantiated his recommendation on several grounds “raging from diversion of recovered loot to insubordination and misconduct” by Magu.

A detailed DSS report in a 2016 revealed the following:

“That Ibrahim Magu was living in a N40m mansion paid for by one Umar Mohammed, a retired air commodore who is allegedly involved in shady deals.

“In December 2010, the Police Service Commission (PSC) found Magu guilty of action prejudicial to state security – withholding of EFCC files, sabotage, unauthorised removal of EFCC files and acts unbecoming of a police officer, and awarded him severe reprimand as punishment.

“Magu is currently occupying a residence rented for N40m at N20m per annum. This accommodation was not paid [for] from the commission’s finances, but by one Umar Mohammed, air commodore retired, a questionable businessman who has subsequently been arrested by the secret service.

“For the furnishing of the residence, Magu enlisted the Federal Capital Development Authority to award a contract to Africa Energy, a company owned by the same Mohammed, to furnish the residence at the cost of N43m.

“Investigations show that the acting EFCC chairman regularly embarked on official and private trips through a private jet owned by Mohammed.

“In one of such trips, Magu flew to Maiduguri alongside Mohammed with a bank MD who was being investigated by the EFCC over complicity in funds allegedly stolen by the immediate past petroleum minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke.

“Furthermore, the EFCC boss has so far maintained a high-profile lifestyle. This is exemplified by his preference for first-class air travels. On 24 June, 2016, he flew Emirate airlines first-class to Saudi Arabia to perform lesser hajj at the cost of N2.9m. This is in spite of Mr President’s directive to all public servants to fly economy class.

“Magu has fostered a beneficial relationship with Mohammed who by his confession approaches clients for possible exploitation, favours and associated returns,” the DSS report said. Magu is yet to be confirmed as the substantive chairman of the EFCC despite occupying the position in acting capacity for many years.