SCHOOLS TO REOPEN SOON, DELTA GOVT ASSURES

Delta State Government has assured parents and guardians of students and pupils that primary and secondary schools closed in the state due to the COVID 19 pandemic will soon be reopened.

The state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, said that the reopening will be in line with the directive of the federal government that only graduating classes, that is primary six pupils, JS 111 and SS111 students who has external examinations will resume classes.

In a statement in Asaba today (06/07/2020), Chief Ukah disclosed that a meeting have been scheduled for tomorrow (Tuesday) between the federal and state governments to fine tune modalities for the reopening of schools.

The Basic and Secondary Education Commissioner disclosed that several meetings have been ongoing with critical stakeholders in the educational sector in the state, and all are working towards the eventual reopening of schools.

He said that the educational advancement of students and pupils in the state is of paramount importance to the state government, adding however that the necessary protocols to curtail the continued spread of the infection must be in place before schools will reopen.

The commissioner advised students to continue to take advantage of the state government’s teleclass educational programmes on several radio and television stations in the state to update themselves in their academic studies.

Chief Ukah advised Deltans to disregard those who are posting fake dates that schools will reopen in the state describing their action as not only unauthorized but meant to deceive members of the the public.

The Basic and Secondary Education Commissioner stated that once all modalities for the safe reopening of schools in the state are concluded, a date for the reopening will be announced officially.