Covid-19: ANIAGWU, DELTA INFORMATION COMMISSIONER, 21 OTHERS DISCHARGED IN DELTA

The Delta Government on Tuesday, July 7, announced that the Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu and 21 other persons have been discharged from Isolation Centre in the state where they were being treated for COVID-19.

Their discharge on Tuesday, according to a statement in Asaba, by Mr Olisa Ifeajika, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, was effected after they tested negative for the virus following long periods of isolation and treatment.

He said that Aniagwu and the 21 others were discharged from various treatment centres across the state, and recalled that the commissioner tested positive to the virus on June 20.

Ifeajika, who himself, had earlier tested negative for the virus, added that the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Chiedu Ebie, who tested positive same day as Aniagwu, was awaiting the result of his final test to determine when he would be discharged.

He reiterated the appeal of the state government to the people to support its efforts at curbing the spread of the pandemic by complying with the protocols prescribed by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), saying “COVID-19 is real and a serious health challenge’’.