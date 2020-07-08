Birthday: EREYITOMI JUBILATES WITH GOV OKOWA @ 61, WISHES HIM GOOD HEALTH

The Federal House of Representatives member representing Warri Federal Constituency, Hon. Chief Thomas Ereyitomi JP jubilates with the Governor of Delta State, Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa as he marks his 61st birthday Wednesday July 8, 2020.

Chief Ereyitomi extolled Governor Okowa saying thus ” your exemplary selflessness, dedication to the development of Delta State, hard work, speaks volume to his successful journey as a politician who want all to feel the government peacefully in all sides of the state. ”

He added that Dr. Okowa is a visionary leader whose style of leadership has brought hope, trust ,peace in his administration of the state as a Governor since he was inaugurated May 29, 2015 till date and will leave good legacies for his predecessors to follow after he leaves office.

Hon. Ereyitomi who is also the Deputy Chairman House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, noted that Deltans are blessed by the resolve and commitment of Dr. Okowa to add value to lives of Deltans through the various life changing prosperity For All Deltans programmes including the PPSP, Micro-Credit Scheme for medium business, STEP, YAGEP as well as harvest of projects across the three senatorial zones and federal constituencies in the state, noting that Warri federal constituency are all happy celebrating the governor.

The Warri Federal House of Rep. Member salutes the courage of Dr. Okowa in carrying out meaningful development projects across all parts of the state, he enjoined members of Warri constituency as well as all Deltans and other sons and daughters of the state in diaspora to celebrate and wish the governor and the Delta first family good health, God’s direction to continually succeed.